KeyCorp Increases The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $85.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of TKR opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Timken by 62.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Timken by 8.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Timken by 15.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

