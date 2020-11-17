Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones AG (KRN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.25 ($72.06).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €59.40 ($69.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.72. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -680.72.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.