Kronos Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRON) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Kronos Bio’s (NASDAQ:KRON) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 18th. Kronos Bio had issued 13,157,895 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,005 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Kronos Bio’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
KRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $34.90.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.
