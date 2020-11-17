Kronos Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRON) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Kronos Bio’s (NASDAQ:KRON) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 18th. Kronos Bio had issued 13,157,895 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,005 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Kronos Bio’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

In other Kronos Bio news, COO Barbara Kosacz purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 614,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 553,380 shares of company stock worth $10,514,220.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

