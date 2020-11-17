Kuai Token (KT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,987,118 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

