Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

