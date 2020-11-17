L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 271.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 604,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $8,266,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.