La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.80 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.75.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $258,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 47,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $187,530.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 198,704 shares of company stock valued at $773,771. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 256,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

