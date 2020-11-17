Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Landcadia Holdings III’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 18th. Landcadia Holdings III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Landcadia Holdings III stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

