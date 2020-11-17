Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 26,287 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.7% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Facebook by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 96.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $17,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $47,419,396 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.