Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Legal & General Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.