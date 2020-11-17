Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Leonardo stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

