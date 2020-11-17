Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.