Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

HRTX stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

