Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,386,780.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total value of $1,386,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gordon Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $1,076,750.00.

LFUS opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $235.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

