Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,242,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,116 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $103.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

