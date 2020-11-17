Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,242,935.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,116 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

