Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $51.39 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $55.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

