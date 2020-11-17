Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.