Loews (NYSE:L) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews (NYSE:L) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.76. Loews has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431,930 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Loews by 47.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,151 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.