Loews (NYSE:L) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews (NYSE:L) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
L has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.
NYSE L opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.76. Loews has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.