Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.20. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.