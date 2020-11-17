LPL Financial LLC Buys 52,755 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $61,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

