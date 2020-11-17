LPL Financial LLC Has $58.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.12 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

