LPL Financial LLC Has $63.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $63,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 193.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 392,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $170.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

