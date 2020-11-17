LPL Financial LLC Has $66.26 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.75% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $66,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

