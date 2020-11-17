LPL Financial LLC Has $70.04 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $70,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

IBB opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.