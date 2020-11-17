LPL Financial LLC Has $72.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $72,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

