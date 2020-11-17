LPL Financial LLC Has $98.41 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $98,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $188.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

