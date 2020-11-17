LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

