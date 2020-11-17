LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $64,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

