LPL Financial LLC Purchases 32,993 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $186,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 88,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,214 shares of company stock valued at $70,239,802. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

