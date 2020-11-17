LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.94% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.