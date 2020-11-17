LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $101,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.