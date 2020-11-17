LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,894 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $149.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

