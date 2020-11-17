LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,480 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $61,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.