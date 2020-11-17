LPL Financial LLC Sells 338,410 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.66% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $61,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

