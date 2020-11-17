LPL Financial LLC Sells 73,186 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.