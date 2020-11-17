Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $158,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $331.77 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

