LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.26.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
