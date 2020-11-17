LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

