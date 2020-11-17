Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, with lockdowns being lifted, occupancy rates have surged back to the 70% range, illustrating people’s willingness to go on vacations. This along with increased focus on digitization is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, the company stated that it has adequate liquidity to fund operations and debt service payments, through at least 2021. However, decline in occupancy, rentals and contract sales due to the coronavirus pandemic is a concern. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved down.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.63.

VAC stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

