Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,898,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,738,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,412,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,045 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

