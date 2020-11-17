McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCFE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

