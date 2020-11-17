Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,464,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

