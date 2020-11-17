McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 190.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.