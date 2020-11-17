MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

