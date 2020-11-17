Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mediaset in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mediaset in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

MDIUY stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Mediaset has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

