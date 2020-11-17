Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $5.15 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

