Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,320. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,187.93 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,048.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $905.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

