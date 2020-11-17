Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after buying an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,281,000 after acquiring an additional 824,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

