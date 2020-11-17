Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,291 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,368,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $102,894,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,452,000 after buying an additional 154,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,322,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

