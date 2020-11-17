Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.01. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.